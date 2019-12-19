Editor: I am writing to express my deep concern that our city continues to approve residential builds when they know full well we have some serious issues.
Our schools are overcrowded, and it’s impacting the student-learning environment. Additionally, space is so limited there is not enough space for them all to eat in the cafeteria at Heritage High School, which can be mitigated in warm months, but not in the cold months. Adding more homes will add more children (in addition to the Antioch homes within the district that will increase the census).
We all know we have a big financial shortfall when it comes to emergency services. I would hope we could see more active solution finding from the city, instead of private citizens having to force the issue via a ballot measure. Adding more homes, while it does provide incremental funds per home, also increases the burden to the fire district.
We know the city was classified high risk when it comes to the debt burden by the state, and we need to know what the city will be doing to address this without continued dependence on building fees.
We must stop adding people to our city, stop adding more homes until we address our issues, and this information must be better communicated out to residents. Then, and only then, should we continue to complete the buildout.
Jovita Mendoza
Brentwood
