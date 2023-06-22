Editor: “This is secret information. Look, look at this.”
Those are the words of former President Donald Trump, captured on tape, while he was showing stolen classified documents to others in a meeting at his private club, Mar-a-Lago. This is one of the many disturbing details in the recent indictment against Trump, in which he is charged with 37 federal crimes, including obstruction of justice and violations of the Espionage Act.
The classified documents included information about U.S. and foreign defense and weapons capabilities, U.S. nuclear secrets, potential military vulnerabilities, and response plans for a possible foreign attack against the U.S. That’s just plain terrifying.
