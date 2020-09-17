Editor: In the Sept. 11, 2020 issue of The Press, I was saddened to see no article mentioning the terrorist attacks on 9/11/2001 nor the sacrifice of hundreds of brave Americans responding to them. Our community, which once stated it would “never forget,” seems to have done just that.
What was printed in the Opinion section on such an important day? An anti-Trump diatribe based on a now debunked hit piece, citing anonymous sources, and a rant on racism labeling white people as the sole culprits.
Generalizing and hyperbole only succeeds in dividing Americans. The truth is the vast majority of people in this country do not accept racist ideologies. Several black athletes and celebrities recently made antisemitic remarks in a hopefully misinformed incident. It would be inappropriate and racist to label black people or even black celebrities for those disgusting comments.
Labeling the police across the country as racist has led to murder and destruction in our cities. Police officers who have violated the law must be held accountable, but we can’t judge all police by the actions of so few, especially before the facts are brought to light. On Sept. 12, 2020, two LA County Sheriff’s deputies were shot while sitting in their patrol car. Would it have happened without the BLM narrative of racist police killing black Americans? We will never know, but we do know hateful rhetoric radicalizes those on the fringes of society and provokes action (Oklahoma city bombing, El Paso and Dallas shootings, 2020 riots/murder).
Americans must come together over our shared values and thwart attempts to divide us with hate and fear. We must remember the past, such as 9/11, and how we as Americans came together in a crisis. No police or firefighters rushed into those towers to save whites or blacks or even Americans, they went in to save people … and we should remember them, especially those that never came out.
Matthew Mulholland
Brentwood
