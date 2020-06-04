Editor: Dear mayor and councilmembers,
I would like to publicly state my opposition to the proposed “Agrihood” proposal of the former Deer Ridge Golf Course.
To be perfectly honest, I was initially interested to see what alternative was being proposed for the golf course. However, thanks to some sleuthing from fellow residents of the Deer Ridge community, it was discovered that the “nonprofit” World Business Academy (WBA), which is proposing this idea, is somewhat connected to Sun Coast.
This is very disturbing to me, because it was an omission of a material fact that the head of both Sun Coast and WBA are allegedly brothers. Why was this not initially disclosed? I think the answer is pretty obvious and deceptive at the same time.
Sun Coast has proven repeatedly that it will stop at nothing in an attempt to change the zoning of the Deer Ridge Golf Course by any means possible, regardless of the impact it will potentially have on the community at large.
The current WBA proposal seems a little more transparent now that we shed some light on the previously undisclosed relationship. Put forth some pie-in-the-sky proposal to change the zoning, and when it fails, the zoning remains. We have seen this before with Sun Coast acquisition of a “distressed” golf course — let the business fail, then go for the real target, which was the rezoning.
This new WBA proposal is just a reverse strategy to get the zone change first, then let both the restaurant fail and the unproven micro-energy proposal too.
Due to the limited time afforded to address this issue, I wont go into the environmental impact this proposal would have on the surrounding community at this point.
My main concern is that we don’t fall prey to these charlatans whose objective is to deceive the community to obtain their rezone end goal by any means necessary.
The people of Deer Ridge are watching and taking notes — at least some are. It is our sincere hope that you, our elected representatives, are taking note too.
Thank you for your time and attention.
Wayne Francis
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.