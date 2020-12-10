Editor: As you take your oath of office, I and others ask you to show courage. You have been elected in a wave of desire for truth and transparency within the Oakley City government. Specifically, this was illustrated when, in an unprecedented action, two sitting councilmembers failed in their reelection bid. They failed in large part due to their lack of action to open an independent investigation into the actions of the city manager. Now is your opportunity - or duty, one would more accurately state - to be both courageous and transparent.
I’m sure the city manager will characterize this editorial as one made by a disgruntled former employee. That’s a logical knee-jerk reaction. However, the author would argue that he represents current and former employees who have been forced to look past questionable actions of the city manager because we felt we had a higher calling to both support our families and fulfill the needs of Oakley residents and business owners.
The rule of law and transparency of government operations dictate a truly independent investigation should take place and full disclosure of the results of such an investigation be made public. If the city manager is innocent of any improprieties, he should welcome such an investigation.
I and others truly wish you the best of luck and a wise mind when you make decisions that will affect Oakley residents for both the near and distant future. Quality leadership, integrity and wise guidance from the city staff will be crucial to your success.
Troy Edgell
Oakley
