Editor: I recall the first time I met Angela Lowrey. We were having a discussion about local politics, and I encouraged her to run for a particular office. She told me that position was not her passion. Wastewater is her passion! I thought it unusual at the time, but as I got to know her better, I found her passion for wastewater comes with knowledge about how sanitary districts do, and should, operate. She understands the importance of good oversight by the board. She understands fiscal management and planning for the future as our community continues to grow. While the Ironhouse Sanitary District Board is not charged with the approval of development, they need to be prepared for these changes and ensure our wastewater system is able to handle it. Angela has 11 years experience in the wastewater industry. She is educated on working on boards and committees. She understands the role as a board member and is ready to take on this leadership role on behalf of all her constituents. Angela has earned my vote for the Ironhouse Sanitary District’s Board of Directors this election season. I hope she can secure your vote too.
Annette Lewis
Oakley
