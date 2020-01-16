Editor: On behalf of the board of the Brentwood Regional Community Chest, we would like to thank the generous volunteers and donors who made 2019’s Christmas food and toy distribution tremendously successful.
We are honored to carry on the community spirit started by Rose Pierce almost 50 years ago. It is wonderful to have so many local families supporting other local families.
We again had a great balance of volunteers who have been with us year after year, as well as many who joined us for the very first time. Nearly 400 families were presented with a large box of food, a turkey with all the ingredients for a Christmas dinner, and toys for their children.
This event would not be possible without all the local schools and businesses that support our collection efforts each November and December. We are eternally grateful to a wonderful local company, Precision Cabinets, which donated over 30 bicycles and also helped distribute food and toys. An extra special thank you to a few of our large donors, including Delta Realtors Community Services Foundation, Liberty High School Student Body Leadership, Advanced Appraisal Services, Karen Rarey’s Network for Good and The Anonymous Givers.
We are also so thankful for the generous time and donations from the Brentwood and Byron Delta Lions, Soroptimist of the Delta and the Brentwood Rotary Club. Whether you donated a few cans of food or $100, every item and every dollar went to support a local family.
Thank you so much for supporting such a long-standing community tradition. See you all again on Dec. 18-19, 2020!
Kevin King and Dana Eaton
Co-Presidents, Brentwood Regional Community Chest
