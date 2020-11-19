Editor: My name is Johnny, and I went to Rio Vista High School. I had woodshop for four years. That’s how I got started making woodcrafts. I made extra money selling them for 55 years. I have sold 1,010 wood bridges, and I have sold them in Northern California mostly.
I want to thank Big B Lumber for the wood and Ace Hardware for buying the woodcrafts from me.
Thanks to the City of Brentwood for letting me sell them out of my home and to all my customers who bought them.
Johnny Guzman
Brentwood
