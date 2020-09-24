Editor: I read with interest the numerous letters to the editor regarding Donald Trump. There are too many words. We could go on endlessly debating our respective realities. We could go on and on about this tweet or that tweet. We could go on and on about right vs. left. IS the virus real or a hoax? But as I put on my medical mask and get ready to go hunt down paper toweling, I ask you all:
Are you better off today than you were four years ago?
Jeanne Cope
Brentwood
