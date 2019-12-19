Editor: Over 2,000 years ago, if you’re a believer, Jesus Christ walked the earth for a short time.
Millions of words have been written about his tenure. Keeping in mind the stories about his time on earth were passed on by word of mouth before finally being written — lots of room for interpretation there — but boiled down to the essence, the messages brought to us by Jesus are ‘love thy neighbor’ and ‘do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’ Simple and elegant.
So, if you hate someone for what they are (black, brown, Asian, Latin, et al), then you, by definition, can’t be Christian. So, if you are a racist, sexist, xenophobe, homophobic or misogynist, then you must not be a Christian. So, if you treat other people in a manner that you would not like to be treated, then you can’t be Christian. If you think it is ok to vote for a candidate who has over 14 women alleging sexual misconduct, some when they were minors, then you can’t be Christian, either.
So, if you like to brag about being a Christian, take a good, long look at yourself.
Bill Sumner
Brentwood
