Editor: When you write something like this (page 1, Oct. 21) you shouldn’t generalize. Have you heard of Malayalam, Tamil or Telugu? Not all Indians are Punjabi or speak Hindi. Your article is super biased and incorrect.
And it’s incorrect because the U.S. still has to recognize all indians. So please don’t generalize Indians. No two of us speak the same language to begin with and we have more culture than you allow us.
This is just indicative of racial bias and ignorance in the media.
