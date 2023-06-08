Editorial Graphics Letters to the Editor Gal w Type

Editor: Our “new normal” seems to require acceptance of crime.

California’s Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act (Proposition 47) served to reduce the charge for theft below $950 and embolden thieves.

Politically correct society now pretends: a) criminals don’t exist; b) criminal acts aren’t, in fact, criminal: or worse, c) criminals are actually victims; and d) unhoused persons don’t commit crime.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.