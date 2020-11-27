Editor: Our Discovery Bay community wishes to acknowledge and thank the multiple law enforcement agencies that came out on Saturday to help ensure the planned march went smoothly. They went as far as to shut down part of Discovery Bay Boulevard to provide the 40 marchers a safe avenue to walk. While Discovery Bay does not endorse or promote racism in any form, it was comforting to see the men and woman in blue making sure everyone felt safe. It boggles my mind how any town in America could promote defunding any law enforcement agencies. We hope with Measure X passing in November that it will help fund community health centers, provide timely fire and emergency response, support crucial safety net services, invest in early childhood services, protect vulnerable populations and help provide for other essential county services. With the country in so much turmoil, again we thank fire and law enforcement for all you do every day.
Jim Mattison
Discovery Bay
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.