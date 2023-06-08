Editor: The Brentwood City Council missed a great opportunity to show the community that they were truly willing to work together.
In The Press article on May 26, a choked-up councilmember Jovita Mendoza is quoted as saying “I don’t want to censure you” while discussing the topic. “But we need to do something. It needs consequences.”
It was poor behavior on the part of councilmember Tony Oerlemans. He has apologized for his behavior. I quote from the same article: “I guarantee you it won’t happen again.”
The fact that Oerlemans has received backlash from the council and the community has sent him a strong wake-up message.
I applauded Mayor Joel Bryant for taking the high road and forgiving Oerlemans. After all, the angry outburst was against the mayor. Contrary to the opinion of the letter writer to The Press [in the June 2 edition], it took leadership and courage to be the peacemaker when all those around him wanted to see some punishment. The mayor made clear that any future misbehavior by any councilmember would lead to no other option but censure.
So the self-admonishment motion was not useless. However, some humility on the part of all councilmembers, and a 5-0 vote on the motion would have convinced the community that the city council is turning a new page and is willing to work together to do the job they were elected to perform.
