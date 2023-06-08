Letters to the Editor

Editor: The Brentwood City Council missed a great opportunity to show the community that they were truly willing to work together.

In The Press article on May 26, a choked-up councilmember Jovita Mendoza is quoted as saying “I don’t want to censure you” while discussing the topic. “But we need to do something. It needs consequences.”

It was poor behavior on the part of councilmember Tony Oerlemans. He has apologized for his behavior. I quote from the same article: “I guarantee you it won’t happen again.”

