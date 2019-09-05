Editor: I have lived in this area my entire life and been involved in Brentwood education over 50 years. I study new development impacts, focusing attention on changes any project brings or what may be lost if it does not take place. Change takes place either way. Measure L is before Brentwood voters. School student bodies increase with increased population. We are no longer a small district. The majority of school population and traffic increase is primarily a consequence of those who moved to Brentwood 10 or more years ago.
Traffic and safety is an important concern. The extension of American Avenue and improvements on Balfour will not solve traffic and safety issues, but is a positive change, particularly towards safety. Support safety. We need Balfour and fire district improvement. I believe Measure L provides a positive impact.
My greatest concern is the potential of a different proposal. If Measure L is defeated, this privately owned site would probably become incorporated in another city with a different development plan. A different city plan will most likely have greater negative impacts on school population, school safety, no American Avenue, less improvement on Balfour and the fire district money will go to Contra Costa Fire. The citizens of Brentwood will not have control or benefits of the changes. Do not provide opportunity for this to happen. Support Measure L.
Emil Geddes
Brentwood
