Editor: Every day, I pick up mail from the Brentwood post office. Over the years, I have observed the lack of pride in facility maintenance. I once complained to the USPS desk clerk about the disgrace of the American flag (and the POW flag) being flown ripped and tattered.
On an ongoing daily basis over the years, the floors are dirty, windows are never clean full of remnants of old signs and stickers, door handles black with ground in grime, the side door with an automatic opener that is often broken and left unrepaired heating and cooling the great outdoors.
Every time I go, I wonder where is the pride in management by the local postmaster??? Currently, the grass is over 30 inches tall, no mowing or landscape maintenance in months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.