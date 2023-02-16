Editor: I moved to Brentwood almost a decade ago. We love this city, how friendly, clean and the overall neighborly feeling. The Press, under Ruth (Roberts), mirrored this. The reporting was thorough, fair and very much in keeping with journalistic standards. I always learned a lot about important issues, people, organizations and events.
I appreciated this very much, as it helped me learn about the good, the bad and the ugly in my new city.
I became involved in our schools as a volunteer, and applied to be a parent representative on the Measure B Oversight Committee.
