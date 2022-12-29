Editor: On behalf of the Board of the Brentwood Regional Community Chest, we want to pass on our sincere thanks to the community for once again supporting our annual Christmas food and toy distribution.
After two years with a reduced program due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was wonderful to get back to the traditional program that Rose Pierce started almost 60 years ago. Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of individuals, families, businesses and groups, over 350 families were presented with a large box of food, a turkey, all the ingredients for a Christmas dinner, and toys for their children.
Hundreds of volunteers gave of their time and energy on Friday and Saturday, Dec.16 and 17. Huge numbers of local volunteers turned out for sorting and packing. We are thrilled that so many residents have chosen to make our event a tradition for their family or organization. We were also excited to see so many new faces join us in supporting our own local families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.