Editor: What a fantastic day we had this past Saturday, when the Brentwood Rotary Club held their first drive-through crab feed fundraiser, hosted at the Harvest Park Bowling Center.
We had an amazing event with so many community members that came out to support Rotary!
They also let us know how delicious and abundant the crab was! We want to thank everyone who made the wine-tasting raffle a huge success. A BIG thank you to Bloomfield Vineyards, Campos Family Vineyards and Hanna Nicole Vineyards.
A big shout-out to Rotarian Cederic Moore for the donation of the custom limo and to Sweeney’s Bar & Grill for the $100 gift card.
We would also like to thank all the Rotarians who helped put on this amazing event, and Catalyst CC Inc. for the use of the reefer van. Thank you all!
If you would like to learn more about the Brentwood Rotary Club, please check out https://www.brentwoodrotary94513.com or call 1-800-556-0083 Ext. 2.
Greg Robinson
Committee Chair
