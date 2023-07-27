Editor: The discussions being held by the Brentwood City Council regarding contracting our staff positions are interesting and bring back memories from past similar discussions.
Brentwood is one of the few communities in the Bay Area that has the maintenance of all city parks and grounds done by private contractors. Credit for this rests with former parks director Craig Bronson. Although it is hard to believe today, just over 20 years ago, Brentwood did not have a parks department. In shaping the parks program (it consists of 91 sites), the issue of maintenance of those was on the City Council’s agenda.
A small Park and Recreation District was created to provide a swimming program in the old Liberty High School pool so people had a summer swimming program. As development came to town, leaders created a development fee program for future parks, and, of course, roads. water and sewer.
The council still had the challenge of park maintenance and how to carry it out. Like today, the issue of managing city staffing was critical. Park construction came from new development fees, and trying to get a handle on what it would cost was for a park consultant who went through each proposed park design and determined costs.
So became the foundation for a proposal that resulted in opening bidding by numerous maintenance firms. Even more innovative, the town was divided into two sections with each having its own maintenance contract.
Based on these work activities, each could be compared, and as one contractor became more versed than the other, a contractor was dropped and another bidder came on board.
Now, 20 years later, this program of private contract service is embedded into the city’s parks program and is recognized by many for its innovation and quality.
On the other hand, as the city undertook its program of garbage collection, it evolved from a small private company into a service provided by the city.
Being at the far ends of the county and a small community at the time, it was difficult to find a completive order, and the city filled the gap by creating its own city until that has stood the test of time. But like the park program, by watching the actual disposal costs – the actual charges – we pay for remains well below where if we had contracted it out would be with service options well beyond what most providers give.
We are now a good-sized city, and it is harder than ever to contain costs coming from every direction.
With a city service population of more than 22,000, even with the recent rate process had just 192 objections to the rate adjustments.
In conclusion, communities are built piece by piece. What Brentwood has become is the envy of every community in Contra Costa County, thanks to the great leadership that past council’s have brought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.