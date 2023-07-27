Letters to the Editor

Editor: The discussions being held by the Brentwood City Council regarding contracting our staff positions are interesting and bring back memories from past similar discussions.

Brentwood is one of the few communities in the Bay Area that has the maintenance of all city parks and grounds done by private contractors. Credit for this rests with former parks director Craig Bronson. Although it is hard to believe today, just over 20 years ago, Brentwood did not have a parks department. In shaping the parks program (it consists of 91 sites), the issue of maintenance of those was on the City Council’s agenda.

A small Park and Recreation District was created to provide a swimming program in the old Liberty High School pool so people had a summer swimming program. As development came to town, leaders created a development fee program for future parks, and, of course, roads. water and sewer.

