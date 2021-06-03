Editor: A big question many people have been asking lately is; when will things open back up and go back to normal?
The answer will always be questionable until the day the virus is over, but as time progresses, governors are becoming more lenient with what can be reopened. Now, the arts can be a different story. While places like the movies can be opened and socially distanced with a mask, putting together a Broadway musical may be a tougher deal.
Broadway shows can usually take up to 10 to 12 hours a day to rehearse for typically around a month or two. To estimate, it takes around 800 people to work on a Broadway show. Some people say it’s doable, that the arts should be reopened just as everything else is, but it seems too high risk. The amount of time and people put into these productions are just too big, and it would be wrong to open back up while people are still dying. It seems unethical to do so, but many still disagree. Some people think that with the mandates still up, there will be less of a risk, which may be true, but it’s still too early on to tell. Although, with these concerns, New York has decided to open up Broadway this summer, but shows won’t be happening until Sept. 14, due to rehearsals and new safety protocols. With vaccinations out, and allowing more time to pass before opening up, it’s definitely a lot safer now than before. We won’t know the outcome until it happens, but hopefully everyone ends up happy with the results.
Leah Thomas
Oakley
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.