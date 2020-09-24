Editor: Aside from the coronavirus crisis and political upheaval, 2020 is confronting the climate change challenge. These past few weeks, California fires directly caused by humans have been exacerbated by dry forest conditions.
Pictures of blazing orange skies on my friends’ social media resembled an apocalypse movie poster. Yet the 3.5 million acres burned by nearly 8,000 wildfires in California are not just another unfortunate event of this year — they’re sparks of increasingly common and more severe wildfires in the years ahead.
Moreover, environmental issues are inseparable from social justice and public health; those most harmed by environmental degradation are the most marginalized, such as inmate firefighters and low-income neighborhoods near hazardous waste sites.
Starting college in California last year, I loved the environmental awareness and political advocacy in the atmosphere but hastily evacuated in March. As I sit at home, I wonder when I can ever return to campus and breathe in the fresh air without a mask because of respiratory viruses or wildfire smoke.
Catherine Luo
Stanford
