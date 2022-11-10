Editor: Veterans Day, recognized on Nov. 11, represents a time for Americans to come together to celebrate and commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of everyone who has served.
The holiday began in 1919 when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day to memorialize the end of World War I and to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country’s service.
While most people recognize veterans on this day once per year, it is important to not overlook the role that veterans play each day in America. Veterans’ service organizations, such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars, strive to highlight the importance of veterans all year long.
