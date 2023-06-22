Editor: Please join us as we celebrate the life of Steve Lopez-Todd: husband, father, son, veteran, soldier, police officer, neighbor, friend, and much more. Steve was a man of character who never missed an opportunity to help others.
The celebration is Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building, 757 First St.. Everyone is welcome: VFW, Marine Corps League, American Legion, scouting organizations, police, fire, rescue, First Responders, DAV, Delta Quilters, Wreaths Across America, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, East Contra Costa Historical Society, government and elected officials, Lions Club, Rotary, Masons, 4-H, the body religious, all veterans, the business community, DHS, FPS, Gold Star Families, Blue Star Families, Brentwood, Antioch, Oakley, Knightsen, Bethel Island, Byron, Discovery Bay, friends, family, and so many others..
The family will be in attendance. Maggie has said, “I want nothing less than to see the hall overflowing with people there to honor my husband.” Let’s make that happen!
