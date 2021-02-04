Editor: On behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, one of the nation’s oldest Muslim organizations, we join millions of Americans in the commemoration of Black History Month as an important month to renew this nation’s commitment towards racial equality and justice for all.
Our roots were sowed and established in the U.S. in 1920 all because of the pioneering African American Muslims who accepted the Messiah of the current age, Mirza Ghulam Ahmad. It is believed that one of the oldest pictures of Muslims in America were of four African American Ahmadi Muslim women – Sisters Khairat, Zeineb, Ahmadia and Ayesha – in the 1920s.
May we all continue to learn and understand the amazing impact that African Americans have had in all aspects of America not just during Black History Month but all year long.
Faiza Ahmed
Pittsburg
