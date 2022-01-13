Editor: As we commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we are reminded of the importance of justice and equality for all. Dr. King beautifully said on August 28th,1963, that, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
As an Ahmadi Muslim, Dr. King’s words resonated with me as his dream resembled similar words spoken by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) over 1,400 years ago. Knowing his time on Earth was coming to an end, Prophet Muhammad wanted to reiterate the core teachings of Islam to his followers one last time. In what is called his “Farewell Sermon,” Prophet Muhammad said, “ An Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab nor a non-Arab has any superiority over an Arab; also a White has no superiority over a Black nor a Black has any superiority over a White except by piety and good action.”
On the day dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., may we never forget the sacrifice he made to bring equality to all and may we show “Love For All and Hatred For None.” (motto of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community).
Faiza Ahmed
Pittsburg
