Editor: This Friday, I’ll join almost two billion Muslims across the globe in celebrating the largest Islamic holiday: Eid ul Adha, the festival of sacrifice.
We commemorate the unrivaled sacrifice of Prophet Abraham and that of his family, revered as paradigms and ancestors shared among three major religions; Judaism, Christianity and Islam.
Abraham had received a divine dream to slaughter his promised son and was ever ready to do it, but the most amazing thing is that his son Ishmael and wife Hagar also obeyed the commandment of God. Although God stopped Abraham from carrying out the dream literally, they had already fulfilled the dream. There, they built the first House of God on Earth known as the Kaaba in Mecca.
As an Ahmadi Muslim, I’m reminded to willingly sacrifice from that which I love for the benefit of the less fortunate. This is why we sacrifice an animal — to donate it to the poor as was revealed. “Their flesh reaches not Allah, nor does their blood, but it is your righteousness that reaches Him” (22:38). While our Mosques remain closed for congregational worship, we still utilize them for essential services like food and blood drives. May Allah accept our sacrifices.
Imam Khalid Khan
Ahmadiyya Muslim
Community, Bay Area
