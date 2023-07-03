Editor,
As we commemorate our nation's independence, we, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and deep reflection on this significant occasion. As we gather with family and friends on July 4, let us remember the immense sacrifices made by our brave servicemen and women to secure and preserve the freedoms we have come to know.
Independence Day is not just a time for fireworks, barbecues, and parades. It is an opportunity for all Americans to reflect on the principles that define our great nation — liberty, equality, and justice. We must remember that the freedoms we enjoy are not free, but are the result of the unwavering dedication, sacrifice, and commitment of those who have sworn to defend our nation. As citizens, we have a duty to honor their service, support our veterans, and work tirelessly to protect the liberties they have fought to preserve.
