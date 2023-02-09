Editor: The Board of Directors and the staff members of Village Community Resource Center (VCRC) would like to thank the Rotary Club of Brentwood for their recent generous donation of large storage cabinets and special, student-friendly tables for VCRC’s After School Academy programs.
The Rotary Club secured a grant from the Rotary Foundation to fund the installations, and our students are finding them very useful.
We also very much appreciate the time several Rotarians took from their busy schedules to assemble these tables and cabinets.
