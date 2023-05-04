Editor: Thank you, Jake Menez, for the article and to The Press for providing the resources to help Brentwood’s Chamber of Commerce get the word out for the East Bay Business Expo & Job Fair on May 9 at the Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St.
The Chamber is looking forward to our best event yet. And it’s exciting to hear the buzz and feel the energy throughout East County that has embraced our effort to build our community through opportunities to connect, support, and develop a social and economic landscape of abundance.
Denise Duran
