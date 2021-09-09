Editor: As we watch the efforts of our military and State Department’s 20-year effort in Afghanistan crumble under the weight of the current administration’s choices, we are forced to ask ourselves, ‘why?’
Why did we vacate our Air Force base before all of our people were out of the country? On what planet was that even an option on the table? Bagram Air Force base was easily the safest piece of land in all of Afghanistan. Our troops were ordered to leave the base. PERIOD. The only piece of land we could 100% defend, was left with planes, weapons, ammunition, etc. in favor of defending an airport that is in the middle of an area we had no ability to defend, and no right to. Great call, Mr. President.
Americans were told Afghanistan was not going to look like Vietnam. How did that go? Why? The total American troop count as of Aug 1, 2021 was 2,500. The last American life list was in February, 2020. Why? Because we trained the Afghan military to operate with air support and with aircraft providing intelligence. Then our president decided to FORCE the contractors responsible for maintenance and repair of those aircraft to leave the county. We asked a young military to fight our way, and then removed the possibility of its ability to utilize it. Good call, Mr. President.
Joe Biden has spent the last year telling the world he was not Donald Trump. No question that is the case.
Wake up, America. Our leaders are telling us the biggest threat to our nation are people who come from the right side of our political aisle. It is not those people that are killing people in the streets of Kabul. The choices made by this administration will echo through the world for many years to come. We are watching people who helped us over the past 20 years die. Their family members die, their daughters forced to leave their schools. Forcing millions of Afghan people to live like they are in the 800s. Why? So President Biden could look good on the anniversary of 9/11? Life is worth more than a photo op.
While I was watching the events on TV, our president was “on vacation”. Too bad the Taliban wasn’t. Good call, Mr. President.
Paul Sprenkel
Brentwood
