Editor: The Brentwood Community Chorus would like to send a huge thank-you to the following for helping to make our second annual H’Arts and Wine at the Gallery event so successful:
Becky Bloomfield and Bloomfield Vineyards, Massage Therapy by Erika Perotti, Hair by Maria Deering, Touch of Health/Mary Lino, Ace Hardware, Brentwood Craft Beer and Cider, Delta Cinema, Diggers Diner, Harvest Park Bowl, Krispy Kreme, Lone Tree Golf Course, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, RWA Serious Beauty, Donna McNeil, Zephyr Grill, Pampered Chef by Deborah Phalen, Petersen Vineyards, Lunchbox Wax, Rubiano’s Restaurant, Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble, Del Sol Energy, Creme de la Gem, Mount Diablo Distillery, Concannon Vineyard, Debbie Johns, Laurie and Alan McNeil, Robin Armour, Shirley and Kevin Gray, Cheryl Kinkead, Nicole Daamen, Theresa Markert, Deb Dutcher, Marie Quashnock and Larry Schaffer.
Thank you for supporting the performing arts in Brentwood!
Susan Stuart, conductor,
Brentwood Community Chorus
Nicole Daamen, Cheryl Kinkead, Laurie McNeil and Larry Schaffer
board members
