Editor: On behalf of the Board of the Brentwood Regional Community Chest, we would like to take this opportunity to thank the individuals and businesses in our community who, once again, provided hundreds of hours of time and thousands of dollars. Our annual Christmas turkey dinner and toy distribution was enormously successful this year thanks to the generosity of our citizens.
Thanks to the wonderful generosity of so many local businesses and individuals, over 350 families were presented with all the ingredients for a Christmas dinner and toys for their children. Thank you to all of the many volunteers who spent hundreds of hours sorting toys, signing up families and distributing food and toys on that Saturday morning, Dec. 18. A special ‘thank you’ to the local service clubs that support us every year, including the Soroptimist International of the Delta, the Rotary Club of Brentwood and the Brentwood Lions Club. Thank you also to the City of Brentwood, Brentwood Police Department, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and the Brentwood Union School District for your ongoing support.
This event would not be possible without all of the local schools and businesses that support our collection efforts each November and December. An extra-special ‘thank you’ to a few of our large donors, including Bill Brandt Ford, Marilyn J. Collings, Doug Adams, SKO Golf, Delta Advocacy Foundation, SR Motorsports, Delta Realtors, Dutch Bros Coffee, Rich and Denise Barrios, Delta Fishing Charters, Mr. and Mrs. Fernandez and the East Bay Community Foundation. Whether you donated a toy or $50, every item and every dollar went to support a local family in need.
Please accept the board’s heartfelt appreciation for participating in such a longstanding community tradition. We are honored to carry on the community spirit started by Rose Pierce so long ago. A community that supports their own is stronger as a result. Next year’s event is just around the corner!
