Editor: The city of Brentwood had approved the extension of the sound wall by the City council in February, 2022 in the Siena community on the newly constructed Highway 4 Bypass that was opened to the public in July 2018.
Residents for the last five years have been following up with the state Assembly, city and Caltrans to address the Highway 4 noise issue that the residents have been suffering. It was determined that the city never followed the proper guidelines to reduce the noise level, and none of the standards were followed for mitigations.
The sound wall near the ramp is at the lowest level.
