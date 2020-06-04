Editor:
The senseless murder of George Floyd has sparked widespread concern over the cruelties meted out by some law enforcement against African Americans and the broader issue of systemic racism and racial injustice. As Ahmadi Muslims, we follow the teachings of Islam, which inculcate compassion and sympathy for all humans.
The Holy Quran states that “O ye who believe! Be strict in observing justice, and be witnesses for God, even though it be against yourselves or against parent and kindred.” (4:136) The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) preached over 14 centuries ago that “a white has no superiority over a black nor a black has any superiority over white except by piety and good actions.”
Reflecting on these words, I encourage my fellow Americans to pay heed to this message and let us all come together and raise our voices toward justice and against racism.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.