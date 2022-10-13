Editor: The Sept. 22 article “Algae experiment fizzles along with algae” by Dawnmarie Fehr contains false information. In the reporting of this story, BlueGreen Water Technologies was not contacted for a comment. Our team of water scientists began treating Willow Lake on May 23 and succeeded in keeping the lake clean for several weeks.

Unfortunately, unbeknownst to BlueGreen, around June 14, Discovery Bay project leaders began pumping massive amounts of cyanobacteria infested water (10,000 m3/day) into Willow Lake. This contaminated water continued to flow into the treatment area without our knowledge. Although our product, Lake Guard Oxy, performed as expected, the contamination compromised the treatment process. Once we were made aware of this development, we made the difficult decision to conclude the experiment.

Contrary to Mr. Mattison’s statement in your article, there were no supply issues whatsoever. In fact, BlueGreen deployed 10 times the amount of product originally committed. The entire project was a limited-scope demonstration of efficacy, which BlueGreen accomplished, and it was done pro bono.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription