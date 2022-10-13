Editor: The Sept. 22 article “Algae experiment fizzles along with algae” by Dawnmarie Fehr contains false information. In the reporting of this story, BlueGreen Water Technologies was not contacted for a comment. Our team of water scientists began treating Willow Lake on May 23 and succeeded in keeping the lake clean for several weeks.
Unfortunately, unbeknownst to BlueGreen, around June 14, Discovery Bay project leaders began pumping massive amounts of cyanobacteria infested water (10,000 m3/day) into Willow Lake. This contaminated water continued to flow into the treatment area without our knowledge. Although our product, Lake Guard Oxy, performed as expected, the contamination compromised the treatment process. Once we were made aware of this development, we made the difficult decision to conclude the experiment.
Contrary to Mr. Mattison’s statement in your article, there were no supply issues whatsoever. In fact, BlueGreen deployed 10 times the amount of product originally committed. The entire project was a limited-scope demonstration of efficacy, which BlueGreen accomplished, and it was done pro bono.
During the entire time BlueGreen was on site, toxin levels were below or near detection levels in Willow Lake, while in water bodies next to the lake, toxins skyrocketed to up to 100 times the permitted levels.
Had your reporter bothered to reach out for BlueGreen’s side of the story, she would have had all of the facts.
BlueGreen has successfully treated hundreds of water bodies on multiple continents. Our mission is to restore, safeguard and optimize the health and safety of water bodies worldwide. That’s what we are doing and have done – from Roodeplaat Dam in South Africa to Lake Minneola in Florida to Chippewa Lake in Ohio and, until the project was compromised, Willow Lake in Discovery Bay.
CEO, BlueGreen Water Technologies
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Press must apologize to BlueGreen Water Technologies for our reporting on this story. In fact, the Press did not contact the company prior to publication. This was a serious oversight on our part. However, we do not accept the firm’s claim that we reported any “false information.” The other source in the story, Mr. Mattison, still stands by his statements in the story, and his email records buttress his report. Finally, this company was not even named in the original story.
