Editor: I was very encouraged to read the Sept. 16 article in The Press that ECCFPD and ConFire have committed to seriously and rigorously investigate the possibility of consolidating these two critical agencies.
ConFire Fire Chief Lewis Broschard reportedly said, “We felt it was time to at least look into this and find out if there was any merit to the consolidation concept. … Chief Helmick and I both feel the same. It’s our obligation to continue to look and see if there’s a chance to increase efficiencies through this concept, to increase resources in East Contra Costa Fire and the communities that they service, which has a benefit to Contra Costa Fire.”
Undoubtedly, many factors will come to light that will need to be weighed and considered. The relative importance of these various factors must be considered in the context of the moral and legal responsibilities of our government officials to ensure the general welfare of the people of Contra Costa County.
Speaking of responsibilities, regardless of any recommendation that may be proposed as a result of this investigation, or that might come subsequent to this investigation, we the citizens must take seriously our responsibilities with regard to the financial support of the government’s provision of these services and be prepared to address that responsibility as necessary and appropriate. After all, in America, we are the government.
I applaud these two departments and their leaders for committing to investigate the possibility of consolidating the two departments for the benefit of the citizens of Contra Costa County — from the San Francisco Bay to Old River. Once all the facts are available, then a legitimate evaluation, debate and informed decision can be made.
Jim Davis
Brentwood
