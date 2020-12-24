Editor: Tell the Brentwood City Council to choose an application process, not waste money on a special election or appoint Rarey to vacancy.
Former Councilmember Karen Rarey knew that if she ran for mayor and lost, instead of running for reelection in District 3, she’d no longer be on the city council. She took that risk, ran and lost. Councilmember Susannah Meyer was elected in District 3 to replace her. Now, Meyer, the other new Councilmember Jovita Mendoza and their special interest group are trying to get Rarey appointed to Mayor Joel Bryant’s empty council seat to have three votes to the council. That’s not right.
Do we want a small, local, special interest group to control the majority of our council? Of course not. They need to accept the fact that Rarey lost. And she needs to be respectful of the people’s vote, gracious in defeat and step away, instead of trying to get back on the council and be the leader of a new majority coalition for a seat she can’t even run for in two years!
It’s time to give the new leadership that the people voted for a chance. Joel Bryant is that leader. The council needs to hold an application, interview and appointment process, not waste $200,000 of our tax dollars on a special election and not appoint Rarey to his open seat.
They say politics is the art of compromise. Jovita and Susannah need to remember that and learn to compromise and find common ground with Mayor Bryant and Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez and appoint someone, preferably from District 4 to fill the seat for the next two years.
Please take the City Council survey on the city’s website by next Monday, Dec. 28, at www.brentwoodca.gov/gov/admin/opencityhall.asp.
Join me in telling the council we want them to hold an application and appointment process, not a special election and not appoint Rarey.
Pauline Giles
Brentwood
