Editor: The Siena soundwall item has been a hot topic lately. It was the item being discussed during Council member Tony Oerlemans’ outburst on April 25, and it was the subject of both an article and a letter to the editor last week. One Brentwood resident wrote “all the new Council members wanted was for the issue to be revisited and discussed.”
I don’t believe the political maneuvering regarding the Siena soundwall was all that innocent. Luckily for the residents of the Siena community, the soundwall funding remained untouched in a 3-2 vote, and the residents had their voices heard at the subsequent meeting.
The Siena soundwall is not the real topic of discussion here.
