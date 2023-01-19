Editor: We would like to thank and show our gratitude to the Good Samaritan, Ray V, who stopped to help us on Monday Jan.16 as our business was flooding.
Ray noticed that the “Borden Junction Garage’’ and “Cruz In Smog Check” was in need of stopping the water that was overflowing from Kellogg Creek and was flowing down Taylor Lane, crossing Byron Highway right into our shops.
We want to thank Ray again for helping pump out the water and taking a few hours out of his day to help someone in need.
