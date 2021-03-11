Editor: On May 8, our Assemblymember sent an email about COVID funding for California’s schools. He wrote: “This deal will provide $6.6 billion to give local districts the tools and incentives they need to begin in-person learning.” This is an extravagant, inappropriate, and unnecessary debt with long-term consequences.
1) $6.6 billion dollars is an extremely excessive debt to incur for our otherwise regularly budgeted and funded public schools. How much is $6,600,000,000? One person counting one dollar per second non-stop would need just over 200 years to count it.
2) Funding for so-called “tools” to restart “in-person learning” seems a moot point given reports that COVID-19 generally has minimal impact on children; is almost never transmitted by children; and is supposedly close to being under control via vaccinations and herd immunity.
3) Funding school districts does not create true “incentives … to begin in-person learning.” Over the years, I, and numerous family members and friends, having been involved in different aspects of education. It is clear that educators’ basic incentives are the love of teaching, and the joy of seeing children learn and succeed.
4) Creating a $6,600,000,000 public debt raises critical questions: (1) Where will the money come from? (2) How much will this debt cost? (3) How will it be paid? (4) When will it be paid? (5) Who will pay it?
Today’s students are tomorrow’s tax-payers, voters, legislators and administrators. Our leaders pulled the plug on their education, or at best, created substantive barriers to a reasonable education. Now, they have saddled them with a huge debt and the responsibility of managing the consequences.
Jim Davis
Brentwood
