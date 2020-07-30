Editor: I wonder what my children will remember about the summer of COVID 2020. Will they remember the stressed-out mom and family members? Will they remember how much they fought with one another? The fighting, screaming, hitting? Will they remember the summer they forgot to share and the one where they seemed to forget their manners during dinner?
COVID days seem long and mundane. Nowhere to go, but home. Parks closed, pools closed, baseball canceled. All the things that make summer — well, summer — are closed.
If they don’t remember much, I hope they remember this summer of family. The summer where we were all together. Playing in the kiddie pools, staying up late playing card games, going on bike rides around town or even daily trips to get ice cream. I hope they remember the laughter from days gone wrong so you just have to laugh about it. I hope they remember that we were all together, all the time.
As much as I’m a full-time working mother, as much as my daily cups of coffee aren’t enough, or the grays in my hair are multiplying by the second, I hope I can enjoy the rest of the summer days to know that I won’t get these days back.
Even though places are closed, that doesn’t mean summer is closed. Here’s to all the moms and families out there making COVID summer 2020 the best it can be for their kids.
Jessica Griswold
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.