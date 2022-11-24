Editor: The California Public Utilities Commission’s latest proposal on solar net metering will effectively kill rooftop solar solutions for families wishing to adopt renewable energy.
Net metering saves families money and provides security against rolling blackouts. The proposed 75% reduction in net metering credits will do great harm to California’s renewable energy policies and goals. It is a money grab by PG&E and other utilities.
It is critical that your readers are informed of this issue since all new home developments must now come with a solar solution.
