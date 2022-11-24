Editor: The California Public Utilities Commission’s latest proposal on solar net metering will effectively kill rooftop solar solutions for families wishing to adopt renewable energy.

Net metering saves families money and provides security against rolling blackouts. The proposed 75% reduction in net metering credits will do great harm to California’s renewable energy policies and goals. It is a money grab by PG&E and other utilities.

It is critical that your readers are informed of this issue since all new home developments must now come with a solar solution.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription