Editor: If senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein have any compassion, they should help reduce the suffering of God’s creatures by supporting increased federal funding for cultivated-meat research. For those who aren’t familiar with the term, cultivated meat is grown from animal cells, without slaughter. We can start the work of building the peaceable kingdom.
Unfortunately, production costs for cultivated meat remain too high for it to truly compete with slaughtered meat. We can lower these with more government money for cellular-agriculture development. Our legislators should support this for the sake of other animals, who carry a divine spark within them just as humans do. We can put the long era of killing behind us.
Jon Hochschartner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.