Editor: I would like to endorse Dawn Morrow, incumbent, for Ironhouse Sanitary District Board of Directors. I know Dawn personally and have worked with her several times on projects and events in Oakley. As a representative of Supervisor Diane Burgis, she was extremely helpful in assisting with the formation and incorporation of the Veterans of Oakley. Dawn has been a tireless advocate for many nonprofit organizations in East County. I have found her representation on the Ironhouse Sanitation District Board of Directors characterized by a willingness to listen to her constituents, a desire to be an informed voice on the board and person who seeks solutions rather than ascribing blame for failure. Dawn and I have shared experiences in the Oakley Leadership Academy, civic events such as the Heart of Oakley festival, Memorial and Veterans Day events, Harvest festival, and others. Personally, the events which I valued most, entitled “A Nonprofit Roundtable,” a series to support and inform nonprofit organizations in East County. These were sponsored by Supervisor Burgis and coordinated, in part, by Dawn. I recommend voting for Dawn Morrow to continue her representation on the Ironhouse Sanitary District Board of Directors.
John B. Amie
Oakley
