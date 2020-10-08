Editor: The presidential debate last week was a degradation to the office of the presidency. For a president of the United States to act as boorish as he did, and for a contender to call a president a ‘clown’ and to say ‘shut up man’ is something that I thought I would never see in my lifetime.
After watching this debacle, presidents Lincoln, Eisenhower and Kennedy are rolling in their graves. What was once an institution of awe and respect has now been lowered to that of two bar room brawlers. This is a very sad time for America.
Charles Frank
Brentwood
