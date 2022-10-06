Editor: Thank you to California for trying to provide cleaner water to its residents. Maybe that might help their residents to be able to think more clearly about everything in their lives!
Now onto more serious things about the Democrats. What is it going to take for all the Democrats in the Blue states?
They have governed for many years now to know and realize that their corrupt, economic, fraud, insane, radical, spend-and-tax policies don’t work anymore for everybody in those states. If anything, there should be more better policies that would be more fair for everybody in those states.
Having the “everything goes” mentality for everybody is the absolute wrong thing to do, as they do. It’s total chaos for everybody in those states! If that’s what they really want, then continue voting the Democrats into power until they’ve finally had enough of how badly the Democrats govern their states — especially the big cities!
Wake up, everybody. It doesn’t have to be that way forever! November, 2022 is the time to make the changes that need to be made for the future years to come! The solution to the “problem” is to vote for the Republicans! Ha! Ha!
Seriously, think about that until then! That should give the Democrats something to be very worried about from now to then!
Greenfield Township, Penn.
