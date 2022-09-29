Editor: Our school, Discovery Bay Elementary, has a grade level that deserves some recognition. Fourth graders have been learning about California for more than 40 days, and it has become an inspiration to not just the students, but to everyone at the school.
Our students celebrated California’s 172nd birthday on Sept. 9. They made their own California Bear Flag inspired shirts, enjoyed a statehood exploration, while indulging in a charcuterie board of the state’s finest. The afternoon was topped off with root beer floats from California’s own A&W and Baskin-Robbins vanilla ice cream.
Students continued their love and exploration into California throughout September. They made a regions dough map featuring the steep cliffs of the northern coast, as well as the Salton Sea in the desert! These kids are truly standing on top of the world in fourth grade, or at least Mount Whitney.
