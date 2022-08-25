Editor: While everyone continues the debate on canceling student loans, it pains me to see our world so full of scientific advancements and potential, be hindered by a painful economic system.
When we take out a loan, we should pay back what we borrowed. However, with interest-based loans, many people are paying exorbitant monthly payments, and still, their principal amount remains the same. If someone pays $900 a month on student loans and only a fraction goes to the principal, you have to admit the system is flawed. The collection of interest and the need for financial institutions to amass wealth is what has caused our economic system to be so debilitating.
Why not do away with interest-based loans? The concept isn’t new. Judaism and Christianity have opposed the collection of interest (usury) in certain times.
