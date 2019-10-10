Editor: Here’s what you need to know about Measure L: The people of Contra Costa County have established urban limit line boundaries at the ballot box over and over. The County Board of Supervisors has been on the same page trying to rein in traffic for 20 years. Everyone except developers (and their friends) is against this type of development.
Please look up the word “bamboozle” if you want to truly understand the motivation. It’s misleading, designed to deceive and trick (especially) commuters who often don’t have time to pay attention. So the public is bombarded with large, expensive signs everywhere by a well-funded developer mindset. Just follow the money.
The same developer-friendly folks and mentality that created this mess are now using the current conditions as their argument for more of the same. It’s also a scare tactic based on fear. Past decisions created the problem that is now straining services. Road improvements are needed from so much traffic.
Two decades ago, I attended many “General Plan” community meetings in which the majority of residents clearly advocated a population buildout of 43,000. Those voices were largely ignored. The current Brentwood population is already nearly twice that number. Our population is higher than Walnut Creek, a well-planned city.
Steven Young
Brentwood
